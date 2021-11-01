Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Announce $2.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

FDS stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.82. 185,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,197. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,723,982,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

