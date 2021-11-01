Analysts Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post sales of $1.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGLE. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 1,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

