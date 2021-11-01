Amundi Takes $31.40 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,678 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total value of $7,184,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,177 shares of company stock worth $109,869,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $409.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $411.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

