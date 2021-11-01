Amundi Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,494,000. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Atlassian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.65.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $458.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.60. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

