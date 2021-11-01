Amundi Makes New $29.19 Million Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 364,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.