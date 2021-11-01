Amundi Makes New $24.22 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amundi bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,220,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.14% of NVR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 269.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,894.80 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,981.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,968.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

