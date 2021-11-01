Amundi Buys Shares of 157,652 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,005,000. Amundi owned about 0.26% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,139,914. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.