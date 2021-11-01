Amundi Acquires Shares of 2,267,255 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,267,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

