Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $10.60 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $671.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

