Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,605 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 92.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,758 shares of company stock worth $150,233,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

ROKU stock opened at $304.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.43. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.52 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

