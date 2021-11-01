Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 13,285 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $65.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

