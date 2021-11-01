Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,613,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $47.52.

