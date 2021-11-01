Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 18,847 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $33.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

