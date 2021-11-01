Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.27. Americold Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,541. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -113.35, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

