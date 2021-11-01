American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Equity Investment Life stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of American Equity Investment Life worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

