AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $736.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $346.01 and a 1-year high of $745.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

