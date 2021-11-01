Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce sales of $137.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $471.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $477.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $569.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,115.17.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.43 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

