Amalgamated Bank Purchases 58,712 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 547.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.20 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.