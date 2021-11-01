Amalgamated Bank Has $7.58 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 654.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after acquiring an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.80. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

