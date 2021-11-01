Amalgamated Bank Buys 80,694 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 408.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $46.14 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

