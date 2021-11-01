Amalgamated Bank Acquires 30,604 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,336 shares of company stock worth $14,841,509. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $215.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.