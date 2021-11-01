Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $329,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

NYSE MHK opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.