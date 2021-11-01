Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Decibel Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $20,203,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

DBTX stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

