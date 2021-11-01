Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,000 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at $5,376,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth about $4,467,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth about $3,136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOED opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.82. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

