Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 29,488 Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.09% of Adagene worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adagene by 34.5% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adagene alerts:

Adagene stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. Adagene Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $489.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.