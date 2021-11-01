Aluna.Social Trading Up 4.8% This Week (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Aluna.Social has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $72,313.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00051813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00224836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aluna.Social

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,779,975 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

