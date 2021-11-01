Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.