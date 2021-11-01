Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

