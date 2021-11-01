Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Alternative Liquidity Fund Limited (LON:ALF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 22.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Alternative Liquidity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ALF opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.06. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

