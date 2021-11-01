Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.66 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 1599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -864.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

