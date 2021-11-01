Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.66

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.66 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 1599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -864.33 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,199 shares of company stock worth $29,448,274. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
