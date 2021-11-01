AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Raymond James has a “OUTPERFORM” rating on the stock.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.96.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.62 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$16.64 and a 1 year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.