AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report released on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. Raymond James has a “OUTPERFORM” rating on the stock.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.
Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.62 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$16.64 and a 1 year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.84. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
