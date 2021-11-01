alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

Several analysts have commented on AOX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ETR AOX traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €16.16 ($19.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.64.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

