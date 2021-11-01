Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $22.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,067.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $41.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $75.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.17 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.96. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,132. The firm has a market cap of $309.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.58. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

