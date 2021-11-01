Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $129.41 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00101001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,117.75 or 1.00054881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.97 or 0.06955085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

