Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $108.00 at SVB Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $159.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

