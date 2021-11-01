Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average of $173.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

