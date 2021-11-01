AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $163,250.41 and $65.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

