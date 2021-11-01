AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 9,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 272,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Specifically, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,888. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

