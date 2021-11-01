Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.67.

AP.UN stock opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.49.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

