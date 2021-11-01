Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.89.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

