Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.