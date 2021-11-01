Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 46,632 Shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 198.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSF opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Laird Superfood from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Laird Superfood from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

