Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNBKA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $17,140,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,539,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,245.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,012 shares of company stock worth $116,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $641.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.55 and a twelve month high of $121.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

