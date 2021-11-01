Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.95 Million Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.28% of SpartanNash worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 711.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 22.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 20.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $831.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

