Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,125,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 630,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,175,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,076,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.