Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5.83 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ATST opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,019.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliance Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 806.70 ($10.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

