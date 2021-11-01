Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.22.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.25.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,675,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,566. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,397,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $6,559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 340,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.