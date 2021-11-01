Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

