Alight Capital Management LP Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 51.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 89,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,983,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

