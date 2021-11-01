Alight Capital Management LP Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 2.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ASML by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $803.60. 7,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,898. ASML Holding has a one year low of $361.72 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $810.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.85. The stock has a market cap of $329.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

